FWC team rescues manatee stranded at Tigertail Lagoon

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued a stranded manatee at Tigertail Lagoon in Collier County recently.
According to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, a FWC shorebird biologist called the wildlife alert hotline.
When experts arrived, they found the 10.5-foot female manatee. The animal was given a health assessment and photos and data were taken.
The FWC team determined the manatee was in good health. They stayed with her until water levels returned to a depth that she could swim out of the lagoon.
The research institute used the situation and photos on Facebook as a reminder that marine mammals strand for many reasons, but should never be pushed back and an expert should always be called.
If you see a stranded, injured or sick manatee, call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Pilots report seeing ‘guy in jetpack’ flying near LAX
- USF football announces 3 start times for 2020 season
- Dog-like robot nurse could remotely measure vitals during coronavirus pandemic
- ‘Felt like a scene from the movie Fugitive’: Man arrested for trespassing at Discovery Island speaks
- Trump pushes for ‘patriotic education’ in schools