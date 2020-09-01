FWC team rescues manatee stranded at Tigertail Lagoon

Florida

(Source: Jean Hall)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued a stranded manatee at Tigertail Lagoon in Collier County recently.

According to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, a FWC shorebird biologist called the wildlife alert hotline.

(Source: Jean Hall)

When experts arrived, they found the 10.5-foot female manatee. The animal was given a health assessment and photos and data were taken.

The FWC team determined the manatee was in good health. They stayed with her until water levels returned to a depth that she could swim out of the lagoon.

The research institute used the situation and photos on Facebook as a reminder that marine mammals strand for many reasons, but should never be pushed back and an expert should always be called.

(Source: Jean Hall)

If you see a stranded, injured or sick manatee, call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

