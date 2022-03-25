STUART, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued a wounded manatee they said had been injured since last week.

The commission released a picture of its staff pulling the Manatee out of the water in Stuart on Friday. The manatee was sent to SeaWorld for rehabilitation.

The FWC has a program to respond to reports of injured manatees. The commission said it will help the manatees onsite or if needed, safely capture the manatee and take it one of the four critical care facilities for treatment, as is the case with the manatee rescued Friday.

The FWC has spent a lot of time caring for the manatees recently. It has conducted a supplemental feeding trial for the last several months to help with the loss of their natural food resources.

As of March, 11, the FWC reported 420 manatees died so far this year.