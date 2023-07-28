TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida wildlife experts are working to save local coral colonies from dying off as high temperatures hurt the state’s sea life.

Friday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute reported “widespread bleaching” in its coral nursery in the Florida Keys.

According to the FWRI, the bleaching among its staghorn and elkhorn coral happened within a short time. Photos showed the difference between the once-vibrant coral before and after the event.

Credit: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Credit: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

The FWRI said the bleaching was being caused by the high ocean temperatures the state has been seeing this summer, which were said to be 4 to 5 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

Coral bleaching typically happens once temperatures reach over 31 degrees Celsius, or 87.8 degrees Fahrenheit, and exposure to high levels of UV radiation. In response to these conditions, corals expel the symbiotic algae that give them their color.

“While corals can survive bleaching events if water temperatures quickly return to normal levels, the algae they release play a crucial role in providing them with food,” the FWRI said. “Without these symbiotic algae, the corals can starve or severely deplete their energy reserves, making them more susceptible to disease and potentially leading to their mortality.”

To prevent more of the coral from dying, the institute moved nearly 900 colonies over two days to the Keys Marine Laboratory, which is run by the University of South Florida. The colonies consisted of endangered species of staghorn coral, elkhorn coral, and boulder corals.

Monday, the Keys Marine Laboratory reported that USF researchers rescued over 1,500 coral specimens, placing them in a temperature-controlled environment to allow them to recover.

“Typically, water temperatures at this time of year are in the mid 80s, but we are already recording temperatures of 90 degrees,” said Cynthia Lewis, director of the Keys Marine Laboratory. “It is very alarming.”

According to experts, the rate at which these reefs are dying is unique.

“We are surprised by the pace. It is unprecedented what we have seen,” said Scott Atwell, the communications and outreach manager for The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, to WFLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli.

Temperatures have not been the only threat to Florida’s suffering coral populations.

The FWC said since 2014, an outbreak of stony coral tissue loss disease has impacted almost half of the stony coral species in Florida’s Coral Reef. Researchers believed bacteria may have been a factor in coral death across 109,700 acres.

Artificial reefs have also seen problems from severe weather events as well.

According to the Florida Institute of Oceanography, Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes to hit the state of Florida, also ravaged manmade reefs 30 miles off-shore, covering entire ecosystems with mud and wiping the coral away.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has a page where civilians can report coral bleaching events. You can visit it here.