FWC removes 900th snake, captures 18-foot python

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Python Action Team has now removed 900 Burmese pythons from the wild in Florida, including a large 18 foot, 4-inch long female python – the largest ever captured by the team.

The adult-female python weighed in at 98 pounds, 10 ounces and was caught on Sept. 22.

The snake is also the second-largest python ever caught in the wild in Florida, only 4 inches shorter than the longest wild python ever captured in Florida.

“Removing 900 pythons is a great milestone for our Python Action Team! These snakes coupled with the thousands removed by our partners at the National Park Service and the South Florida Water Management District make a significant impact to protect Florida’s native wildlife,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton. “With leadership from Governor Ron DeSantis, we are committed to working with our partners including the South Florida Water Management District and the National Park Service to accomplish our goal of removing pythons from our beautiful state.”

The public can help the FWC control nonnative invasive wildlife by reporting sightings to the FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-IveGot1 (888-483-4681)