FWC removes 1,000th python

Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – FWC’s Python Action Team has now removed over 1,000 invasive Burmese pythons.

This with the help of the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination program has led to the removal of more than 3,600 pythons.

“I’m proud that our recent efforts to expedite the removal of invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades are yielding results,” said Governor DeSantis. “The removal of more than 3,600 pythons by FWC and the South Florida Water Management District is an important milestone in this fight and demonstrates that our policies are working. Together, we will continue to build on this success and do all we can to preserve and restore our environment.”

FWC had captured its 900th python just last month which included a large 18-foot, 4-inch python.

The public can help the FWC control nonnative invasive wildlife by reporting sightings to the FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-IveGot1 (888-483-4681)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

