Coronavirus in Florida: Recreational boats ordered to stay 50 feet apart

TAMPA (WFLA) — An executive order has been issued in Florida for recreational boaters to keep at least 50 feet apart and not have more than 10 people on board.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says it is enacting the order to reflect direction from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Dept. of Health, and the Center for Disease Control.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 3,198 cases and 46 deaths

Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order

Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

To read more about additional proactive measures the FWC is implementing, click here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: