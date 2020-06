ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and an FWC trapper removed a crocodile from outside an Islamorada home on Tuesday.

According to FWC, the crocodile was approximately 12 feet long.

The animal was taken to an undetermined location and fitted with a GPS locater after a brief check-up.

No further details were provided by FWC.