FWC officers investigate boat with 350 snappers over bag limit on board

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found a boat with over 350 snappers over the bag limit recently.

According to FWC, during an offshore detail conducting inspections, officers examined the freezer hold off the shrimp boat and found the snappers… over 350 fish over the bag limit.

FWC said that additional federal fishery violations were also found.

The evidence was seized and the results of the investigation will be sent to NOAA’s office of law enforcement.

“Thanks to our amazing officers who go above and beyond the call to preserve our natural resources and enforce our fisheries,” FWC said in a Facebook post.