FWC officers investigate boat with 350 snappers over bag limit on board

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: FWC)

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found a boat with over 350 snappers over the bag limit recently.

According to FWC, during an offshore detail conducting inspections, officers examined the freezer hold off the shrimp boat and found the snappers… over 350 fish over the bag limit.

FWC said that additional federal fishery violations were also found.

The evidence was seized and the results of the investigation will be sent to NOAA’s office of law enforcement.

“Thanks to our amazing officers who go above and beyond the call to preserve our natural resources and enforce our fisheries,” FWC said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss