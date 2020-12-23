FWC, Naples Zoo rescue, release Florida panther

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida panther was released back into the wild by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Naples Zoo on Wednesday.

The zoo began an effort with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the FWC to help with Florida panther rescues five years ago.

Since the beginning of the partnership, five Florida panthers have been rehabilitated.

The panther released Wednesday, named “Logan,” returned to the wild at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.

“Logan” was rescued Dec. 9 after the FWC received a call that it had been hit by a vehicle and was still alive.

The panther received a health assessment and was fitted with a radio collar before being released.

The FWC uses the collar to collect data on panther movement, behavior, reproduction and more.

Naples Zoo said the first four panthers rescued were either too young or suffered too severe injuries to be returned into the wild.

According to the FWC, there are approximately only 120-230 adult panthers left.

If you see a sick, injured or dead Florida panther, you can report online or call 888-404-FWCC or #FWC. Tips can be texted via cell phone to Tip@MyFWC.com.