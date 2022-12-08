TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) staff rescued a mother manatee and a nursing calf on Monday in Crystal River, but unfortunately, the mother didn’t make it.

According to FWC, the mother manatee had a watercraft wound and was “excessively buoyant.”

According to FWC, the mother died in transport, and the calf was taken to ZooTampa for rehabilitation.

The most recent report from FWC said 760 manatees have died in the state so far this year.

Sick, injured or dead manatees should be reported to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922).