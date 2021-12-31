FWC manatee response team has busy week, 11 found trapped behind flood gate

(WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) manatee response team had a busy week helping the animals and working in response to the Unusual Mortality Event (UME) on the eastern half of the state.

In a weekly update, FWC said its crew at the temporary field response site at Brevard County’s Cape Canaveral Clean Energy Center is not yet seeing much manatee activity due to unseasonably warm water temperatures.

“For now, staff continue to deploy floating PVC pipe corrals each day in the off-chance manatees visit the area and take an interest in the lettuce offered. While the manatees have been uninterested so far, this may change when the weather and waters get colder,” FWC said in its Facebook post.

The manatee response team rescued an underweight male manatee Palm Beach County that was taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

In addition, the previous week, FWC said the manatee response team monitored 11 manatees in Homestead that were found trapped behind a flood gate.

The gate was opened and all manatees left. None were in need of rehabilitation.

Sick, injured or dead manatees should be reported to FWC by calling their Wildlife Alert Hotline by dialing *FWC from your cell phone.