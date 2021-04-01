FWC encourages boaters to slow down, look for manatees as water temperatures rise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As water temperatures continue to warm up around the state of Florida, the number of manatees in the area continues to climb.

Spring marks the point where manatees will begin to disperse from their winter habitats, such as rivers, canals and nearshore waters, traveling to other areas of the state and beyond.

Because of this, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding boaters to slow down and be on the lookout for the gentle giants as they’re out on the water.

“This year, especially along the east coast, it is critical that people watch for manatees when on the water,” said Ron Mezich, the FWC’s Imperiled Species Management section leader. “With warmer weather, manatees will begin to disperse into open water, heading to a variety of coastal and freshwater habitats containing more ample food sources.”

From April 1 through Nov. 15, seasonal manatee zones require boaters to slow down in certain areas to prevent any injuries or death to manatees.

Boat strikes continue to be a major threat to Florida manatees. In 2020, FWC and partners rescued 29 manatees injured from watercraft crashes and more died because of watercraft impacts.

Manatees can be difficult to see when they are underwater, so it is important for boaters and personal watercraft operators to be vigilant. You can help protect manatees by following the guidelines below:

Wear polarized sunglasses to help spot manatees.

Avoid boating in shallow areas to prevent damaging seagrass and to avoid resting and grazing manatees.

Look for large circles on the water, also known as manatee footprints, indicating the presence of a manatee below.

Look for a snout sticking up out of the water.

Follow posted manatee zones while boating.

Physically helping a stranded manatee may cause it more harm. Instead, report injured, distressed, sick or dead manatees to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or by dialing #FWC or *FWC on a cellphone so trained responders can assist.

For more information on what you can do to help manatees while out on the water, please visit MyFWC.com/Manatee.