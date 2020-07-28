FWC announces over 5,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from Everglades

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the South Florida Water Management District, have announced they have removed 5,000 invasive Burmese pythons from South Florida’s Everglades ecosystem.

The FWC designed the Python Action Team to further engage qualified individuals with python management efforts. They capture Burmese pythons in specific areas throughout South Florida.

“We’ve learned through the Python Challenge that experience counts when finding and removing Burmese pythons,” said FWC Commissioner Rodney Barreto. “We can’t win the battle alone. It’s one team, one mission. We need the support of these experienced python hunters as well as the partnership with the South Florida Water Management District and the ongoing support of Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

Burmese pythons became established in Florida as a result of escaped or released pets. However, people should never release them into the wild. It is illegal and can negatively impact Florida’s wildlife.

The public can help control nonnative invasive wildlife by reporting sightings to the FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-IveGot1 (888-483-4681),