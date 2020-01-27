Full Sail University grads credited with 62 Grammy nominations

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Full Sail University announced Sunday that 50 of its graduates are credited on 62 nominated projects at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The ceremony is currently underway at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

During this year’s awards, Full Sail University graduates have contributed to artist projects nominated across 39 categories including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Country Album, Best Gospel Album, Best Latin Pop Album, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best R&B Album, just to name a few.

Full Sail University graduates have mixed, recorded, or assisted on 19 GRAMMY-winning Album of the Year releases over the past 29 years.

Six Full Sail University alumni are eligible to earn a GRAMMY of their own.

  • Brendan Morawski, Engineer, Record of the Year, 7 Rings, Ariana Grande and Album of the Year, Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
  • Miki Tsutsumi, Recording Engineer, Record of the Year, Hard Place, H.E.R. and Album of the Year, I Used To Know Her, H.E.R
  • Colin Leonard, Mastering Engineer, Record of the Year, Hard Place, H.E.R. and Album of the Year, I Used To Know Her, H.E.R
  • Jeremy Lertola, Assistant Recording Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Album of the Year, Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
  • Adam Greenspan, Engineer, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, All These Things, Thomas Dybdahl
  • Jurgen Scharpf, Immersive Audio Mastering Engineer, Best Immersive Audio Album, Chain Tripping, Luke Argilla

