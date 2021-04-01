Full Sail student accused of hitting officer in head with skateboard during Capitol riot, feds say

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Federal authorities announced Thursday that another person has been arrested in Central Florida in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The charges Grady Douglas Owens is facing are among the more serious of anyone arrested in Central Florida in connection with the Capitol riots.

Owens, a Full Sail University student, was wearing shorts and a t-shirt when he appeared in court Thursday afternoon. He told the judge he believes his parents are trying to hire him an attorney.

Prosecutors said Owens is facing four charges and three of them are felonies. The most serious has to do with assaulting or resisting an officer while using a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily harm.

Because it is a violent felony, prosecutors asked the judge to hold Owens without bond and the judge agreed.

Investigators said Owens hit an officer in the head with a skateboard, causing a concussion.

The FBI said it tracked Owens to an apartment complex in Winter Park, and to Full Sail University. They identified him by doing an image search, then used license plate reader data to find out where his vehicle had been.