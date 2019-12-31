Fugitive arrested in Florida after going live on social media, deputies say

by: Kelsi Thorud, WESH

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Authorities arrested a man after he outed himself on social media.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies said Kevin Gaines, 20, was wanted for numerous charges, including grand theft auto.

In body camera video released by officials, Gaines is shown on a cellphone doing a live feed on his Instagram account, which revealed his location.

Deputies are heard in the video saying Gaines turned off his live feed when he saw the blue lights of law enforcement.

Gaines was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said several weapons were found in the home.

Along with existing charges, Gaines was also charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

