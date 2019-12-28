Fuel truck overturns at airport, some planes diverted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A fuel truck overturned at a Florida airport on Saturday, forcing some planes to be redirected away from the area.
The truck overturned at the Palm Beach International Airport, according to a tweet from the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Firefights were working to stabilize the truck and then would begin taking the fuel off it. A wrecker was being brought in to right the truck.
Fire rescue officials said some planes had to be diverted to avoid the area as a precaution.
