Fuel truck overturns at airport, some planes diverted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A fuel truck overturned at a Florida airport on Saturday, forcing some planes to be redirected away from the area.

The truck overturned at the Palm Beach International Airport, according to a tweet from the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

.@PBCFR on location of a fuel truck on its side at PBIA. #Firefighters are working on stabilization of the truck and then will begin offloading the fuel before a wrecker is brought in to right the truck. Aircraft activity has been redirected away from the site for safety. pic.twitter.com/eBdmZED0Sx — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 28, 2019

Firefights were working to stabilize the truck and then would begin taking the fuel off it. A wrecker was being brought in to right the truck.

Fire rescue officials said some planes had to be diverted to avoid the area as a precaution.

