FSU to close due to severe weather Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The threat of severe weather in the panhandle on Thursday has caused closures at Florida State University.

According to the school’s website, the Tallahassee campus will close at 3 p.m. with the Panama City campus closing the entire day.

Students and faculty are advised to prepare for inclement weather and to exercise caution, seek shelter and stay indoors whenever storm conditions may impact campus and surrounding areas.

FSU will resume normal operations Friday morning at 12:01 a.m. All Friday classes will meet as scheduled.