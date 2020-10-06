LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

FSU President Thrasher, wife test positive for coronavirus

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) – Florida State University President John Thrasher and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced on Tuesday.

A statement was posted to the university’s website just before 5 p.m.

“President Thrasher learned of his positive result at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after taking a PCR test earlier in the day. Mrs. Thrasher learned of her positive diagnosis late Monday night after a recent stay in the hospital and a local rehabilitation facility for an unrelated condition,” the statement reads.

The Thrashers are currently isolating at their home and monitoring their symptoms.

“Both are feeling well at this time, and the president is working from home,” according to the statement.

FSU and public health authorities are conducting contact tracing.

President Thrasher has limited in-person meetings and events due to the pandemic, conducting business via Zoom meetings and virtual events.

No further information was immediately released.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss