FSU drops deal with builder after blackface photos surface

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State University has canceled a continuing service agreement with one of the school’s biggest construction contractors after photos surfaced of one of the company’s co-owners in blackface.

FSU President John Trasher canceled the agreement with Childers Construction Co. after photos surfaced of Sam Childers wearing blackface during a 2015 engagement party that fell on Halloween.

Childers, who is white, is the company’s co-owner and vice president. Childers apologized to Thrasher and the school’s board in a June letter.

He denied any racist intent and said he had dressed up as Bob Marley since he was a musical hero.

