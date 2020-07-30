FSU drops deal with builder after blackface photos surface

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State University has canceled a continuing service agreement with one of the school’s biggest construction contractors after photos surfaced of one of the company’s co-owners in blackface.
FSU President John Trasher canceled the agreement with Childers Construction Co. after photos surfaced of Sam Childers wearing blackface during a 2015 engagement party that fell on Halloween.
Childers, who is white, is the company’s co-owner and vice president. Childers apologized to Thrasher and the school’s board in a June letter.
He denied any racist intent and said he had dressed up as Bob Marley since he was a musical hero.
