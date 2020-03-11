FSU coronavirus: All classes shifting online starting March 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida State University President John Thrasher announced Thursday all in-person classes will be shifting to remote classes starting March 23.

All FSU students will be on spring break the week of March 16.

In an email sent to all students, faculty and staff, it stated starting March 14 at noon, all residence halls will be closed to visitors and for the residents who are leaving for spring break. For residents who stay may remain in the halls.

From March 23 to April 5, all classes will be held via remote instruction.

“Our highest priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. Therefore, we will shift to online instruction for all courses on March 23 for a period of at least two weeks,” Thrasher said in the email.

On April 4 at noon, residence halls are expected to reopen to visitors and residents who traveled for spring break.

Face-to-face classes are expected to resume on April 6.

According to the email, during the two-week period of online instruction following spring break…

  • The university will remain generally open for normal business operations
  • Students are encouraged to leave campus for spring break and the two-week period after
    • Students who leave campus should take with them any devices, textbooks and other materials they will need to continue their coursework remotely
    • They should take any personal effects, valuables or other items they might need for an extended period of time away from campus
    • Students who choose to remain in the residence halls on campus during spring break and during the period of online instruction will not be allowed to travel away from Tallahassee and come back to their residence hall
  • Campus services will remain open and operational with limited or reduced services for students during the two-week online instruction period, such as dining, library services and counseling services
  • Official guidelines around special events will be forthcoming
  • The university will continue to implement CDC-recommended social distancing on campus
  • Units that have invited an external speaker or external groups to campus between March 30 and April 6 should postpone, cancel or virtually conduct those events

For more information, visit fsu.edu/coronavirus.

