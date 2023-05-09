TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When a New Jersey woman boarded her flight, she thought she was heading to Jacksonville, Florida, but an alleged gate change caused her to fly to a different country – without a passport.

Gloucester County resident Beverly Ellis-Hebard described herself as a “seasoned traveler” to news outlet WPVI and added that she regularly flies from Philadelphia to her second home in Jacksonville.

“I fly once every six weeks. I picked Frontier flights because we flew so often,” Ellis-Hebard told WPVI.

When she arrived at the gate for her flight on Nov. 6, the flight read “PHL to JAX.” Before the flight was set to board, Ellis-Hebard said she asked a gate agent if she had enough time to run to the restroom.

Ellis-Hebard said the agent told her she had “about 20 minutes,” but when she returned to the gate, she found that the flight was almost fully boarded and the jetway door was about to close.

“[The gate agent] said, ‘Come on, come on. Give me your boarding pass.’ I would say I took about ten steps, and she said, ‘Are you Beverly Ellis-Hebard?’ I said, ‘You just had my boarding pass. You just checked me in. Yes!’ She said, ‘All right, go! Go.'”

However, once Ellis-Hebard was in her seat, the flight crew informed her that the Jacksonville flight had a gate change and the flight she was on was actually headed to Jamaica.

“I laughed. I said ‘I would love to be going there but I have a beach where I live,'” Ellis-Hebard recalled. “[The flight attendant] said, ‘Look at me. This plane is going to Jamaica.’ And I knew by the look on her face she wasn’t joking.'”‘

While a “free trip” to Jamaica sounds like a dream come true, Ellis-Hebard had only planned on flying to Florida, meaning she did not have a passport with her, leaving her unable to exit the plane once it landed.

WPVI said she remained in the jetway, which Ellis-Hebard said was considered U.S. soil. The flight crew also stayed with her until the next flight to Philadelphia took off several hours later.

After the travel mishap, Ellis-Hebard told WPVI that Frontier Airlines offered her a $600 voucher. She also received a refund for her original ticket.

While Ellis-Hebard was able to come home, she shared that the mishap wasn’t the only misfortune she experienced during the trip.

She told WPVI that when she put her personal travel bag in the baggage sizer at the gate, she scraped her arm and began bleeding.

“I put it in and when I went to take it out my arm right here got all scraped up. I was bleeding,” she explained. Ellis-Hebard told the news outlet that a flight attendant tended to her wound once she was aboard the plane.

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines released the following statement to WFLA.com: