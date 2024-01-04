TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frequent users of Florida’s toll roads should expect to pay more money this year, as the state’s toll relief credit program has expired.

The toll relief credit, which expired on Monday, provided SunPass or E-PASS users who had more than 35 monthly transactions on toll roads with a 50% refund as a credit to their accounts.

Through the end of November, an average of 1.2 million drivers per month saved a total of $385 million on tolls, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

News Channel 8 has reached out to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office to ask if there are any plans to bring the credit back for 2024 and has not yet heard back.

The toll relief credit was passed during a special session in December 2022.

The next Florida legislative session begins on Tuesday.