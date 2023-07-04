TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians can purchase certain items without sales tax on this 4th of July holiday.

The “Freedom Summer” sales tax holiday continues through the months of July and August. Floridians can purchase the following items and services tax-free through Sept. 4.

Admission to the following events are exempt from sales tax:

A live music event

A live sporting event

A movie shown in a movie theater

Entry to a museum, including annual passers

use of or access to state parks, including annual passes

Entry to a ballet, play or musical theater performance

Season tickets to a ballet, play, music event or musical theatre performances

entry to a fair, festival or cultural event

Use of or access to gyms and physical fitness facilities

The following items are exempt from sales tax:

Life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars ($75 or less)

Recreational pool tubes, pool floats, inflatable chairs and pool toys ($35 or less)

Safety flares ($50 or less)

Water skis, waterboards, kneeboards and any tubes capable of being towed ($150 or less)

Paddleboards and surfboards ($300 or less)

Canoes and kayaks ($500 or less)

Snorkels, goggles and swimming masks ($150 or less)

Camping tents ($200 or less)

Sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsable chairs ($50 or less)

Camping lanterns or flashlights ($30 or less)

Rods and reels (Individually sold- $75 or less, Sold as a set- $150 or less)

Tackle boxes or bags ($30 or less)

Bait or fishing tackle (Individually sold- $5 or less, Sold as a set ($10 or less)

Sunscreen or insect repellant ($15 or less)

Sunglasses ($100 or less)

Binoculars ($200 or less)

Water bottles ($30 or less)

Hydration packs ($50 or less)

Outdoor gas or charcoal grills ($250 or less)

Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)

Bicycles ($500 or less)

Individual residential pool and spa replacement parts, nets, filters, lights and covers ($100 or less)

Residential pool or spa chemicals purchased by an individual ($150 or less)

Athletic product designed and intended for a child 12 years or younger, or when engaging in an athletic activity ($100 or less)

Children’s toys designed and intended for a child 12 years or younger when the child plays ($75 or less)

More information about “Freedom Summer” is available on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Three other sales tax holidays began on July 1. Floridians can purchase Energy Star appliances, gas stoves and ranges, and impact-resistant windows and doors, without sales tax through June 30, 2024.

Energy Star sales tax holiday

Washing machines, clothes dryers, and water heaters that cost less than $1,500

Refrigerators or combination refrigerators/freezers that cost less than $4,500

More information about the Energy Star sales tax holiday is available on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Gas Stoves sales tax holiday

Applies to any gas range or cooktop fueled by combustible gas

Does not include outdoor gas grills, camping stoves, or other portable stoves

More information about the Gas Stoves sales tax holiday is available on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Home Hardening sales tax holiday

Impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors

More information about the Home Hardening sales tax holiday is available on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Additional sales tax holidays are scheduled for later this summer. The Back to School sales tax holiday runs from July 24 to Aug. 8, the Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8, and the Tool Time sales tax holiday runs from Sept. 2 to Sept 8.