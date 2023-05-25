TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple summer items and events will be exempt from sales tax in Florida during the summer season.
The freedom summer sales tax holiday was included in a tax relief package Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Thursday. There are also two back-to-school sales tax holidays, two disaster preparedness sales tax holidays and a permanent exemption for baby and toddler necessities.
The 14-week sales tax holiday will run from May 29 to Sept. 4.
Admission to the following events will be exempt from sales tax
- A live music event
- A live sporting event
- A movie shown in a movie theater
- Entry to a museum, including annual passers
- use of or access to state parks, including annual passes
- Entry to a ballet, play or musical theater performance
- Season tickets to a ballet, play, music event or musical theatre performances
- entry to a fair, festival or cultural event
- Use of or access to gyms and physical fitness facilities
The following items will be exempt from sales tax:
- Life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars ($75 or less)
- Recreational pool tubes, pool floats, inflatable chairs and pool toys ($35 or less)
- Safety flares ($50 or less)
- Water skis, waterboards, kneeboards and any tubes capable of being towed ($150 or less)
- Paddleboards and surfboards ($300 or less)
- Canoes and kayaks ($500 or less)
- Snorkels, goggles and swimming masks ($150 or less)
- Camping tents ($200 or less)
- Sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsable chairs ($50 or less)
- Camping lanterns or flashlights ($30 or less)
- Rods and reels (Individually sold- $75 or less, Sold as a set- $150 or less)
- Tackle boxes or bags ($30 or less)
- Bait or fishing tackle (Individually sold- $5 or less, Sold as a set ($10 or less)
- Sunscreen or insect repellant ($15 or less)
- Sunglasses ($100 or less)
- Binoculars ($200 or less)
- Water bottles ($30 or less)
- Hydration packs ($50 or less)
- Outdoor gas or charcoal grills ($250 or less)
- Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)
- Bicycles ($500 or less)
- Individual residential pool and spa replacement parts, nets, filters, lights and covers ($100 or less)
- Residential pool or spa chemicals purchased by an individual ($150 or less)
- Athletic product designed and intended for a child 12 years or younger, or when engaging in an athletic activity ($100 or less)
- Children’s toys designed and intended for a child 12 years or younger when the child plays ($75 or less)