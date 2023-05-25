TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple summer items and events will be exempt from sales tax in Florida during the summer season.

The freedom summer sales tax holiday was included in a tax relief package Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Thursday. There are also two back-to-school sales tax holidays, two disaster preparedness sales tax holidays and a permanent exemption for baby and toddler necessities.

The 14-week sales tax holiday will run from May 29 to Sept. 4.

Admission to the following events will be exempt from sales tax

A live music event

A live sporting event

A movie shown in a movie theater

Entry to a museum, including annual passers

use of or access to state parks, including annual passes

Entry to a ballet, play or musical theater performance

Season tickets to a ballet, play, music event or musical theatre performances

entry to a fair, festival or cultural event

Use of or access to gyms and physical fitness facilities

The following items will be exempt from sales tax: