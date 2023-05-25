TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple summer items and events will be exempt from sales tax in Florida during the summer season.

The freedom summer sales tax holiday was included in a tax relief package Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Thursday. There are also two back-to-school sales tax holidays, two disaster preparedness sales tax holidays and a permanent exemption for baby and toddler necessities.

The 14-week sales tax holiday will run from May 29 to Sept. 4.

Admission to the following events will be exempt from sales tax

  • A live music event
  • A live sporting event
  • A movie shown in a movie theater
  • Entry to a museum, including annual passers
  • use of or access to state parks, including annual passes
  • Entry to a ballet, play or musical theater performance
  • Season tickets to a ballet, play, music event or musical theatre performances
  • entry to a fair, festival or cultural event
  • Use of or access to gyms and physical fitness facilities

The following items will be exempt from sales tax:

  • Life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars ($75 or less)
  • Recreational pool tubes, pool floats, inflatable chairs and pool toys ($35 or less)
  • Safety flares ($50 or less)
  • Water skis, waterboards, kneeboards and any tubes capable of being towed ($150 or less)
  • Paddleboards and surfboards ($300 or less)
  • Canoes and kayaks ($500 or less)
  • Snorkels, goggles and swimming masks ($150 or less)
  • Camping tents ($200 or less)
  • Sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsable chairs ($50 or less)
  • Camping lanterns or flashlights ($30 or less)
  • Rods and reels (Individually sold- $75 or less, Sold as a set- $150 or less)
  • Tackle boxes or bags ($30 or less)
  • Bait or fishing tackle (Individually sold- $5 or less, Sold as a set ($10 or less)
  • Sunscreen or insect repellant ($15 or less)
  • Sunglasses ($100 or less)
  • Binoculars ($200 or less)
  • Water bottles ($30 or less)
  • Hydration packs ($50 or less)
  • Outdoor gas or charcoal grills ($250 or less)
  • Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)
  • Bicycles ($500 or less)
  • Individual residential pool and spa replacement parts, nets, filters, lights and covers ($100 or less)
  • Residential pool or spa chemicals purchased by an individual ($150 or less)
  • Athletic product designed and intended for a child 12 years or younger, or when engaging in an athletic activity ($100 or less)
  • Children’s toys designed and intended for a child 12 years or younger when the child plays ($75 or less)