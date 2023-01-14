TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back a beloved promotion: Free beer!

Park guests over the age of 21 can enjoy a 7-ounce beer from one of the park’s restaurants through January 31.

To claim your complimentary brew, just visit Waterway Grill Bar from 11:00 a.m. until one hour prior to the park’s closing time. The promotion is limited to one pour per guest, per day.

The free beer promotion is a nod to when SeaWorld was owned by Anheuser-Busch and free samples were often given out to guests. Busch Gardens – also previously owned by the brewing company – runs similar promotions.