Fred Piccolo resigns from position as Gov. DeSantis’ communications director, reports say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fred Piccolo, the director of communications for Gov. Ron DeSantis, has resigned from his position, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

He had served as the director of communications for DeSantis’ office since August. His resignation was first reported by FloridaPolitics.com.

Piccolo will assume a new role with the Florida Department of Education on Jan. 6, the Sentinel reported Thursday. He formerly served as Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s press aide from September 2016 to August 2020.

Piccolo was recently criticized after he responded to a tweet saying photographs of each dead COVID-19 victim should be balanced with 99 photos of people who survive the disease.

Piccolo told the South Florida Sun Sentinel he had submitted his letter of resignation to the governor’s office the day before his tweet, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The tweet was captured in screenshots by a Miami Herald reporter and a reporter for WLRN.

And it appears that Fred Piccolo Jr. just deleted his account entirely. Here's a screenshot. https://t.co/tVdmTSh34p pic.twitter.com/FZJvQpA7iU — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) December 24, 2020

Piccolo deleted his Twitter account shortly after.

In the past, Piccolo has questioned the effectiveness of face mask mandates and has said that COVID-19 is less deadly than the flu.

According to his LinkedIn account, Piccolo went to St. Petersburg Catholic High School, attended the University of Central Florida, and received his Juris Doctor degree from Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport.