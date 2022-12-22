TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Power & Light’s Manatee Lagoon now has a new underwater streaming camera for the public to enjoy as manatees move in to warmer waters this winter.

The underwater camera joins the facility’s camera that streams a view of the gathering manatees from above in Riviera Beach.

The new camera has won the viewer-selected “animals” category in EarthCam’s “2022 Most Interesting Webcam” contest.

FPL’s Manatee Lagoon released time lapse videos from both above and below water views of Florida’s beloved manatees.

Manatees move to warmer water, such as Florida’s natural springs or power plants with warm, clean water outflow, when water temperature dip below 68-degrees.