FPL to send more than 300 workers ahead of Laura

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s largest power company says it is sending more than 300 employees to support power restoration efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

Florida Power and Light said the workers, who began their journey Tuesday morning, will travel to Louisiana and Texas to help wherever they are needed.

Due to the pandemic, crews will follow safety guidelines to keep everyone safe, including social distancing, increased sanitation measures and wearing masks where appropriate. Signs on trucks remind the public to honor the 6 feet social distancing requirements that help keep the crews safe while they work.

This is the second time this month the utility is sending power restoration assistance after deploying hundreds of workers to New Jersey earlier this month following Hurricane Isaias.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss