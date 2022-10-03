TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Power & Light, the largest power utility in Florida, announced Monday it expects to complete restoration to 95% of customers who remain without power by Friday, Oct. 7 – two days earlier than originally forecast.

The utility company said its workforce of more than 21,000 men and women had successfully restored electricity to 83% of affected customers in several regions of the state. The company added that assistance from 30 states across the nation enabled it to redirect more crews and equipment to the hardest-hit areas of Volusia County and Southwest Florida.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, FPL said its crews are fully focused on restoring power to its remaining 369,000 customers as safely and quickly as possible.

“I want to thank our brave men and women who’ve worked around the clock to accelerate our timeline and who continue to go to great lengths to restore a sense of normalcy to the state and our communities,” said Eric Silagy, chairman and CEO of FPL. “Now that our workforce has energized the majority of main power lines – the arteries of the electrical system – we are fanning out into communities and neighborhoods, and we will not stop until everyone’s power is restored.”

According to FPL, 95% of customers in north Manatee, Seminole, and Volusia Counties can expect to have power back by the end of the day Tuesday.

In addition, 95% of customers in south Manatee, Sarasota (north of Fruitville Road), and Collier Counties can expect to have their power restored by the end of the day Wednesday.

The majority of customers in Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, and Sarasota Counties (south of Fruitville Road) are projected to have power restored by the end of the day Friday

To view a map of estimated restoration times, click here.

To view a map of estimated restoration times in FPL’s southwest Florida service territory, click here.