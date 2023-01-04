TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Power and Light (FPL) contractor died Wednesday after they were electrocuted while working in southwest Miami-Dade County, according to authorities.

Miami-Dade police said the worker was electrocuted by power lines moments before an FPL utility truck they were using caught fire.

Aerial video from the scene showed multiple utility trucks parked along a neighborhood street with one severely damaged by fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to the scene to put out the blaze and transport the injured worker to a local trauma center. Authorities said the worker later died.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, power lines were down in the area and traffic lights were out while authorities diverted traffic.

Additional information was not immediately available.