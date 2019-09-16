LIVE NOW /
Foundation purchases land for Pulse nightclub museum

Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A foundation has purchased land to build a museum about the 2016 massacre that killed 49 people at a Florida gay nightclub.

The onePulse Foundation said Monday that it has acquired a 1.75-acre parcel about a third of a mile from the now-closed Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Foundation officials say funding from Orange County helped cover the cost of the parcel, which they closed on last week for $3.5 million.

According to plans, the parcel will be used to construct a museum and the actual nightclub site will become a memorial.

A group of survivors and family members of those killed in the mass shooting have formed an organization to oppose the building of a private museum to honor the victims.

