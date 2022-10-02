FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Fort Myers woman was arrested Saturday after police say she pulled a gun on a car while getting gas.

The Fort Myers Police Department said Terri Lynn Johns, 59, pointed a gun at a car with two women inside because she thought they were trying to skip the line to get gas.

However, it turned out the women were actually just making a U-turn in congested traffic.

“This is the [behavior] that WILL NOT be tolerated at any time much less during this state of emergency,” the department wrote.

Johns was booked into the Lee County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and a weapon offense.

“Don’t be like Ms Johns!” police said.