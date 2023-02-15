FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs has died, the department announced on Wednesday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Diggs, an Ohio native, served over 46 years in law enforcement.

“Words are insufficient to describe the commitment to service and dedication that were of top importance to him,” the department wrote.

The police department said Diggs elevated the agency through his leadership, which will leave an impression on the department forever.

“Our thoughts are with Chief Diggs’ family, friends, and colleagues both past and present, through this difficult time,” the department wrote.

Diggs went on leave on July 5, 2022, according to WBBH, and was expected to return to work on April 25, 2023. Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone will continue to serve as acting chief of the Fort Myers Police Department.