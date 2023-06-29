FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – Fort Myers investigators believe speed was a factor after a car crashed into a retention pond, killing five teenagers earlier this week.

The Fort Myers Police Department said the crash happened overnight Monday near a Top Golf. The victims were between 18 and 19 years old. Four of the teens reportedly worked together at a local Texas Roadhouse.

WBBH reported that a memorial is growing outside the restaurant as the community continues to mourn the loss of the teenagers.

In a Facebook post, the Texas Roadhouse said it was “deeply saddened” by the loss of the four workers.

“Our team is grieving alongside their families and friends. We appreciate the support of our Ft. Myers community during this difficult time,” the post read.

The police department said the crash remains an active investigation as they work to learn new details.