Fort Myers hospital worker accused of sucking patient’s toes

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – A Florida hospital worker in Fort Myers was arrested after being accused of sucking a patient’s toes.

According to WBBH, the patient said they felt their right foot being touched around 11 p.m. on Monday. They assumed a nurse was checking for swelling, until they were touched again. Then, the patient felt it happening a third time — this time they felt something wet between their toes.

When they looked up, they said they saw Frantz Beldorin, 23, on his knees with his head bent over their foot, according to the report.

After yanking their foot away from Beldorin, he returned to his seat in the corner of the room. As a “sitter,” he had been assigned to keep an eye on the patient’s roommate who was a flight risk, the report said.

NBC2 reports the patient called a nurse, the nurse called hospital security and security called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Beldorin is facing charges of battery on a person 65 years of age or older and is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $1,500 bond.