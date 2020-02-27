Fort Myers hospital worker accused of sucking patient’s toes

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – A Florida hospital worker in Fort Myers was arrested after being accused of sucking a patient’s toes.

According to WBBH, the patient said they felt their right foot being touched around 11 p.m. on Monday. They assumed a nurse was checking for swelling, until they were touched again. Then, the patient felt it happening a third time — this time they felt something wet between their toes.

When they looked up, they said they saw Frantz Beldorin, 23, on his knees with his head bent over their foot, according to the report.

After yanking their foot away from Beldorin, he returned to his seat in the corner of the room. As a “sitter,” he had been assigned to keep an eye on the patient’s roommate who was a flight risk, the report said.

NBC2 reports the patient called a nurse, the nurse called hospital security and security called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. 

Beldorin is facing charges of battery on a person 65 years of age or older and is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart"

Tampa Bay area pediatric cancer patient dances with Diddy on Ellen Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area pediatric cancer patient dances with Diddy on Ellen Show"

City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings

Thumbnail for the video titled "City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings"

the Vipers head coach on the quarterback situation ahead of the fourth game of the season

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach on the quarterback situation ahead of the fourth game of the season"

Girl Scouts scammed out of hundreds of dollars with counterfeit money in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scouts scammed out of hundreds of dollars with counterfeit money in Bradenton"

Congress debates US readiness for coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress debates US readiness for coronavirus outbreak"

Pasco County Superintendent issues video about preventing illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County Superintendent issues video about preventing illness"

BBB warns of political robocall scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of political robocall scams"

Sheriff Grady Judd reflects on late father's impact on his life, career

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd reflects on late father's impact on his life, career"

Study: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Study: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk"

Tampa Bay Beer Week to advance beer culture across area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Beer Week to advance beer culture across area"

the Vipers head coach on the absence of the Vipers quarterback, Quinton Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach on the absence of the Vipers quarterback, Quinton Flowers"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss