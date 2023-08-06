FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was evacuated due to a security investigation Sunday morning.

The airport posted on its official X account, formerly known as Twitter, that the upper-level check-in area of Terminal 1 was evacuated due to an ongoing investigation by law enforcement officials.

Twenty minutes later, the airport said its upper roadway was also closed for the investigation.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that the evacuated was caused by a suspicious package.

FLL advised travelers through Terminal 1 to check their flight status online to see if they were affected.