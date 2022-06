VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested in Volusia County early Monday morning, according to reports.

WESH 2 News reported Hardy was pulled over on I-95 by Florida Highway Patrol after they received calls about a possible impaired driver.

He was arrested on three charges, including a third DUI offense within the last 10 years and driving with a suspended license.

He was taken to the Volusia County Jail on a $3,500 bond.