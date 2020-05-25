Former US Rep. Allen West recovering after Texas crash

In this Thursday, June 19, 2014, file photo, former congressman and retired Lt. Col. Allen West speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority event in Washington. West was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Texas. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was recovering Sunday after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash in Texas.

A post on his Facebook page said West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.

A later post said that West, who was in stable condition, was expected to be released Monday and then plans to take a week off to recuperate.

West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

