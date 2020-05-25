Former US Rep. Allen West recovering after Texas crash

WACO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was recovering Sunday after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash in Texas.
A post on his Facebook page said West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.
A later post said that West, who was in stable condition, was expected to be released Monday and then plans to take a week off to recuperate.
West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.
