ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A federal jury convicted a former Universal Orlando employee Thursday for trying to meet a minor for sex, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Florida said Dennis Lee Line, 51, of Winter Springs met a person who he thought was a 15-year-old girl on a dating app on Feb. 9, 2022.

In his messages to the 15-year-old, Line would offer to teach the minor about sex by performing acts on her.

The DOJ said Line arranged to meet with the girl in Orange County after his shift at the theme park, ClickOrlando reported that the man was previously employed at Universal Orlando.

However, Line soon discovered that the teen he was messaged was actually an undercover officer as he was arrested at the meeting location.

According to the DOJ, before his job at the theme park, Line worked as a high school teacher for 18 years until 2019.

Line’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2, 2022. He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years up to life in federal prison for his crime.