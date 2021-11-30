Former UCF football star Otis Anderson Jr. killed in Jacksonville, father arrested: reports

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — A former University of Central Florida football star was shot and killed Monday night in Jacksonville, according to several reports.

News4Jax first reported the shooting death of 23-year-old Otis Anderson Jr. The report said law enforcement, UCF leaders and former teammates identified Anderson as the victim.

First Coast News reported that Anderson’s father, Otis Anderson Sr., was booked into the Duval County Jail. He has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, according to the report.

Anderson Sr. is being held with no bond.

Otis Anderson Jr. had a shining record at the University of Central Florida, ranking second in all-time yards per carry in school history. He was a NFL prospect who went undrafted but spent time on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

Saddened and stunned by the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. Tough and gritty, fun and full of laughter, he made such a positive impact on our university, community, and our locker room. He was an unbelievable teammate. My condolences go out to the entire UCF family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ehG9JyoL5Q — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) November 30, 2021