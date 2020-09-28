Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized after barricading self in South Florida home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC Miami) – A former campaign manager for President Donald Trump was hospitalized Sunday evening after barricading and threatening to kill himself inside his Fort Lauderdale home.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the wife of 44-year-old Brad Parscale called police shortly before 4 p.m., saying her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms, and was threatening to harm himself. Parscale was the only person inside of the home at the time of the incident, police say.

When police arrived at their home, located on the 2300 block of Desota Drive, they say officers were able to make contact with Parscale who eventually left his home safely and was placed under a Baker Act.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told several news outlets, including our affiliate NBC 6 Miami, in a statement, “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis also told news organizations that he knew Trump’s former campaign manager had a home in the city.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: