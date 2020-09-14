Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum says he is bisexual

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, Andrew Gillum the Democrat candidate for governor speaks at a news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Gillum is named in a police report Friday, March 13, 2020 saying he was “inebriated” and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Gillum, the former Tallahassee mayor who ran for governor in 2018, is not charged with any crime. The Miami Beach police report says that Gillum was allowed to leave the hotel for home after he was checked out medically. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s 2018 Democratic nominee for governor told a television interviewer he is bisexual.

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum made that announcement to syndicated talk show host Tamron Hall in an interview that aired Monday.

He appeared on the show with his wife.

They have three young children. Gillum was found intoxicated in a Miami Beach motel room in March with two other men. Police said paramedics needed to revive one of the other men and that a bag of crystal methamphetamine was found in the room.

Gillum later said he was drunk, but said he did not use other drugs.

