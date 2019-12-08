Former St. Petersburg track star killed in Pensacola naval base shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the people shot and killed in Friday morning’s Naval Air Station Pensacola was a former Lakewood High School track and field star.

Nineteen-year-old Mohammed Hathaim, who is originally from St. Petersburg, graduated in 2018 and shortly after joined the US Navy, according to the Tampa Bay Times.











Haitham went through boot camp and recently was assigned to flight crew training in Pensacola, Florida, a Tampa Bay Times article read.

The former track star was one of three killed in the shooting, eight others were injured.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted that he hopes Haitham’s family finds “peace in knowing that Mo made our community and world better.”

Sooner or later, as these senseless shootings pile up, they hit closer and closer to home. My deepest condolences to the Haitham Family. I hope there is peace in knowing Mo made our community and world better. https://t.co/SFgRhokZ65 — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) December 7, 2019

Pinellas County School’s released a statement Saturday night on the loss of Haitham.

“The Pinellas County Schools family is greatly saddened by the death of Mohammed Haitham, a 2018 graduate of Lakewood High School. Mohammed was one of the victims in Friday’s shooting at the Naval Air Base in Pensacola. Principal Erin Savage says he was a joy to have as a student. While the loss of any student is deeply felt, the circumstances surrounding Mohammed Haitham’s death are upsetting. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, classmates and the men and women of the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.”



LATEST STORIES: