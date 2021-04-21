WATCH LIVE: Former Sen. Bill Nelson faces confirmation hearing on path to become NASA administrator

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Sen. Bill Nelson, who used to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate, is facing a Senate committee on Wednesday on his path to become the next head of NASA.

President Joe Biden selected Nelson last month as his pick to become NASA’s administrator.

Before he served on the Senate, Nelson was a congressman and an astronaut who flew on the Space Shuttle Columbia.

Nelson is appearing in front of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Wednesday morning that will consider his nomination.