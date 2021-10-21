Former prosecutor talks what’s next in the Gabby Petito murder investigation

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Brian Laundrie was the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s murder. Now that he’s dead, people are wondering where the case goes from here.

Steven Capriati was a prosecutor in Hillsborough County for several years. He’s not involved with the Gabby Petito murder case, but he tells 8 On Your Side finding Laundrie’s remains only raises more questions.

“It may ultimately be a cold case that’s never revived, Brian may still be the person of interest, but the facts surrounding this would beg to differ,” Capriati said. “The investigation could go on indefinitely.”

The manhunt for Laundrie is over. On Thursday, the FBI confirmed officers found his remains in the Carlton Reserve just a day before.

However, the investigation into his death, and Petito’s death is far from complete.

“If they go and decide Brian was responsible and there’s no one else they can blame, then that’s the end and the family will have to live with it and it’s a tragic incident,” Capriati said.

Capriati says the FBI will look to see if Laundrie’s parents were involved, or if anyone else from North Port to Utah was involved.

“If there’s someone else involved the FBI will investigate that and will see what copiability they have,” Capriati said. “The parents of Gabby and attorneys will have answers soon and I hope they do, and I hope law enforcement can bring this case to a conclusion, but I think it’ll take some time.”

The FBI’s Evidence Response Team will stay at the reserve for several more days.