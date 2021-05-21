Former President Trump plans to hold a rally in Florida

FILE – President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Media critic Brian Stelter is updating his book “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” in preparation for the paperback edition. The changes reflect the end of Trump’s presidency and the false claims of voter fraud and the rise of Tucker Carlson to become Fox’s most prominent personality. Announced on Sunday, Feb, 21, 2021, the revised edition will be released in June. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

TAMPA (Nexstar Media Wire) – Former President Trump says he plans to resume campaign-style rallies this summer.

“We’ll be doing one in Florida, we’re going to do one in Ohio, we’re going to do one in North Carolina,” the 45th President told the outfit One America News in an interview Thursday, adding that he would release a rally schedule “relatively soon.”

“We’ll be announcing them very soon over the next week or two,” Trump said.

Trump is expected to address the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 state convention next month.