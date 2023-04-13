TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, known for his role on the hit kid’s television show, Drake & Josh, was reported missing on Thursday.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, Drake, whose’s legal name is Jared Drake Bell, was last seen in the area of Mainland High School on April 12, just before 9 p.m. He is believed to be traveling in a grey 2022 BMW

Police say Bell is considered missing and endangered.

In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles stemming from an incident in December 2017, when he was scheduled to play at the Odeon Concert Club in Cleveland, Ohio.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl at the time, filed a report with police in Canada regarding a situation she said happened with Bell the night of the concert.

The girl said they maintained a relationship online for a while before the messages turned “blatantly sexual.”

“He is a monster and a danger to children,” the teen later said at a court hearing.

Bell apologized for the incident saying his “conduct was wrong.”

Drake Bell (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

“I’m sorry the victim was harmed in any way, but that was not my intention,” Bell said. “I want to apologize to her.”

He was sentenced to one year on attempted child endangerment and six months on disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Anyone with information on Bell’s disappearance is asked to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at (386) 671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.