TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The drowning of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett was described as a “tragic accident” following a myriad of inaccurate reports suggesting the pro athlete had been carried offshore by “riptides.”

In reality, the beach was under yellow flag conditions “and there were no indications of any ‘riptides,'” according to Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.

“It’s always difficult when we lose a tourist or a resident here, but we have no indication of any dangerous conditions out there,” Sheriff Aden said. “It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or the tides or currents.”

The sheriff’s office, which released bodycam footage of the response, said Mallett “began struggling while attempting to swim to a second sandbar about 150 feet offshore of the beach near Gulf Shores Drive in Destin around 2:15 pm.”

Officials said Mallet was not breathing when he was pulled out of the water. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Mallett was a quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks until he was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He also later played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.