Former NFL player Lawrence Taylor arrested in Florida after failing to register as sex offender

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Former NFL linebacker Lawrence Julius Taylor was arrested in Broward County Thursday after failing to register as a sex offender.

NBC affiliate WTVJ said the 62-year-old, who played for the New York Giants for 13 years, pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute back in 2011. Taylor didn’t serve jail time for the misdemeanors but had to register as a sex offender.

However, law enforcement arrested Taylor Thursday after he allegedly failed to report a residence change to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

He was given a $2,000 bond for the charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss