Former NFL player Lawrence Taylor arrested in Florida after failing to register as sex offender

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Former NFL linebacker Lawrence Julius Taylor was arrested in Broward County Thursday after failing to register as a sex offender.

NBC affiliate WTVJ said the 62-year-old, who played for the New York Giants for 13 years, pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute back in 2011. Taylor didn’t serve jail time for the misdemeanors but had to register as a sex offender.

However, law enforcement arrested Taylor Thursday after he allegedly failed to report a residence change to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

He was given a $2,000 bond for the charges.